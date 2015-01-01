Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The serum biomarker S100B has been implemented in the Scandinavian Neurotrauma Committee (SNC) 2013 Head Injury Guidelines for patients classified with mild head injury (MHI). Patients with a serum S100B level less-than 0.10 μg/l sampled within six hours after trauma can be discharged without further observation or investigation. The aim of this study was to examine the influence of S100B implementation on patient costs and patient flow in an emergency department.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, we included MHI patients (≥ 18 years) admitted to Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark, between 1 February 2013 and 31 January 2014. Medical records were examined for the time of trauma, time of S100B sampling, serum S100B level, the severity of the head injury, clinical symptoms, radiological examinations, hospitalisation, discharge, surgical intervention, readmission and mortality.



RESULTS: Among 2,033 patients screened for potential study candidates, 227 patients met the inclusion criteria and were enrolled in the study. Among these patients, 119 (52%) were not treated according to SNC 2013 Head Injury Guidelines, leaving 108 (48%) with full guideline adherence. Compared with MHI management without S100B, implementation of S100B produced an additional cost of €1.26 per patient. Overall, the addition of S100B did not affect the waiting time for examination with S100B sampling or CT.



CONCLUSION: The use of S100B in the SNC 2013 Head Injury Guidelines did not reduce patient costs, nor did it cause substantial additional patient costs or delayed patient flow. FUNDING: none. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The Danish Data Protection Agency (journal number 2012-58-0004 and I-suite number RH-2017-164).

