Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to investigate the characteristics and outcomes of shared bicycle-related injuries from a large emergency medical centre in China in five years from January 2017 to December 2021.



METHODS: This study was conducted by reviewing the electronic medical record database of a large hospital in China for cases of shared bicycle-related injuries in five years from January 2017 to December 2021. The collected information included demographic data, injury characteristics, and outcomes. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to identify risk factors for fatal injury among victims.



RESULTS: Most shared bicycle-related injuries occurred in male (60.50%), aged 18-35 (38.81%). Company employees (29.28%) were the majority of victims of shared bicycle-related injuries. Riding in a motor vehicle lane was the most common unsafe riding behaviour (26.52%). The lower limb was the most frequently injured body region (25.28%). Bruising (28.73%) was the most commonly diagnosed injury type. The fatality rate was 9.53%, 72.24% of victims recovered well without permanent disability, and 18.23% of victims had permanent disabilities. The length of hospital stay of most of the victims (67.54%) was less than 7 days, and the hospitalization cost of most of the victims (51.93%) was less than 20,000 Yuan. Riding in a motor vehicle lane, running red lights, and cycling against traffic flow are risk factors for fatal injury.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicated that shared bicycle-related injuries make up a sizeable proportion of injuries presenting to the emergency department and with diverse injury characteristics and outcomes. The findings reflect that shared bicycle-related injury has become a public health problem. Therefore, it is necessary to establish injury prevention strategies for the safety of shared bicycle users.

