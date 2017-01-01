Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, occupational risk factors are thought to be responsible for at least 1.9 million deaths and 90 million disability-adjusted life years per year. Occupational injury survivorship has increased in Ethiopia in recent years. However, the vast majority of the victims are young people who are impacted in their everyday life as a result of occupational injuries. While research in developed countries has revealed several factors related to early return to work, there have been very few studies of significance in underdeveloped countries, including Ethiopia.



METHODS: Metalworkers who had an occupational accident between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, were investigated in a facility-based retrospective cohort. Data was collected from 422 medical records and registration books using a standardized abstraction tool. STATA 15 was used to analyze the data. The median time it took to return to work was computed. The Kaplan Meier survival curve was used to estimate the time to return to work across covariates. A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was used to identify statistically significant predictors of return to work.



RESULTS: After a median of 45 days away from work, 310 of the 422 (73.5%) cases returned to work (95% CI 39.7-50.2). The total incidence density of return to work was 1.21 (95% CI = 1.01-1.30) per 100 person-days observed. Professional certification (AHR: 2.15, 95% CI: 1.62-2.87), working as a rigger (AHR: 1.59, 95% CI 1.20-2.10), having dependents at home (AHR = 1.59, 95% CI = 1.09-2.64), and injuries caused by body movement without any physical stress (AHR = 2.61, 95% CI = 1.92-3.56) were all associated with return to work.



CONCLUSION: Return to work is influenced by a range of factors other than the type or severity of the injury incurred. Multidisciplinary approaches such as clinical treatment and rehabilitation, ergonomics interventions, and economic and social assistance should be prioritized in the efforts to aid employees' return to work.

Language: en