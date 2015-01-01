Abstract

Using daily data, we provide fresh international evidence that an occurrence of natural disaster is accompanied by an increase in the market implied volatility of the main equity index in the same country contemporaneously and in the future. The relation between market implied volatility and natural disaster is a short-run relationship, mainly driven by the subsample of countries with a low frequency of disaster or with developed financial markets. Our analysis shows that in contrast to ex post volatility measures, implied volatility can reflect more climate physical risk information, which provides insight for multinational equity investment in coping with environmental physical risk. Our findings provide insight for multinational equity investment in coping with climate physical risk.

