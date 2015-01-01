SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xie Y, Zhou R, Qu J. Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00140139.2022.2097318

35786415

This research investigated the effects of an abnormal flight environment using touch-based navigation displays (TNDs). Fitts' law was used to compare the performance of TNDs with control display units (CDUs) and mode control panel (MCPs) under three different flight scenarios (normal, turbulence and startled). A within-subjects design involving 15 male participants was used. Data were collected in respect to accuracy, movement time, subjective feelings, choices and comments. The results showed that under abnormal conditions, TNDs showed worse operation performance and stability than CDUs and MCPs; however, it was easy to learn from TNDs, and they provided a good user experience. Moreover, this research demonstrated the application of Fitts' law to describe pilot behaviours in interactive flight devices, particularly for tasks involving real flight operations. TND designs for aviation could be developed based on these findings to improve flight crew performance when using new technology.


Aviation Cockpit Touchscreens; Fitts’ Law; Interface Evaluation; Startle and Surprise; Turbulence

