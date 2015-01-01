Abstract

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, characterized by core symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Comorbid depression is commonly observed in ADHD-patients. Psychostimulants are recommended as first-line treatment for ADHD. Aberrant long-range temporal correlations (LRTCs) of neuronal activities in resting-state are known to be associated with disorganized thinking and concentrating difficulties (typical in ADHD) and with maladaptive thinking (typical in depression). It has yet to be examined whether (1) LRTC occur in ADHD-patients, and if so, (2) whether LRTC might be a competent biomarker in ADHD comorbid with current depression and (3) how depression affects psychostimulant therapy of ADHD symptoms. The present study registered and compared LRTCs in different EEG frequency bands in 85 adults with ADHD between groups with (n = 28) and without (n = 57) additional depressive symptoms at baseline. Treatment-related changes in ADHD, depressive symptoms and LRTC were investigated in the whole population and within each group. Our results revealed significant LRTCs existed in all investigated frequency bands. There were, however, no significant LRTC-differences between ADHD-patients with and without depressive symptoms at baseline and no LRTC-changes following treatment. However, depressed ADHD patients did seem to benefit more from the therapy with psychostimulant based on self-report.

