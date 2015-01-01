SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang J, Ahlers E, Bogatsch H, Böhme P, Ethofer T, Fallgatter AJ, Gallinat J, Hegerl U, Heuser I, Hoffmann K, Kittel-Schneider S, Reif A, Schöttle D, Unterecker S, Gärtner M, Strauß M. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00406-022-01452-2

PMID

35781841

Abstract

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, characterized by core symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Comorbid depression is commonly observed in ADHD-patients. Psychostimulants are recommended as first-line treatment for ADHD. Aberrant long-range temporal correlations (LRTCs) of neuronal activities in resting-state are known to be associated with disorganized thinking and concentrating difficulties (typical in ADHD) and with maladaptive thinking (typical in depression). It has yet to be examined whether (1) LRTC occur in ADHD-patients, and if so, (2) whether LRTC might be a competent biomarker in ADHD comorbid with current depression and (3) how depression affects psychostimulant therapy of ADHD symptoms. The present study registered and compared LRTCs in different EEG frequency bands in 85 adults with ADHD between groups with (n = 28) and without (n = 57) additional depressive symptoms at baseline. Treatment-related changes in ADHD, depressive symptoms and LRTC were investigated in the whole population and within each group. Our results revealed significant LRTCs existed in all investigated frequency bands. There were, however, no significant LRTC-differences between ADHD-patients with and without depressive symptoms at baseline and no LRTC-changes following treatment. However, depressed ADHD patients did seem to benefit more from the therapy with psychostimulant based on self-report.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; ADHD; EEG; Long-range temporal correlation; LRTC; Resting state

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print