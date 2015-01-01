Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) accounts for more than 80% of the total number of TBI cases. The mechanism of injury for patients with mTBI has a variety of neuropathological processes. However, the underlying neurophysiological mechanism of the mTBI is unclear, which affects the early diagnosis, treatment decision-making, and prognosis evaluation. More and more multimodal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques have been applied for the diagnosis of mTBI, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), arterial spin labeling (ASL) perfusion imaging, susceptibility-weighted imaging (SWI), and diffusion MRI (dMRI). Various imaging techniques require to be used in combination with neuroimaging examinations for patients with mTBI. The understanding of the neuropathological mechanism of mTBI has been improved based on different angles. In this review, we have summarized the application of these aforementioned multimodal MRI techniques in mTBI and evaluated its benefits and drawbacks.

Language: en