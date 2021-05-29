SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dat NT, Mitsui N, Asakura S, Takanobu K, Fujii Y, Toyoshima K, Kako Y, Kusumi I. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e925423.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2022.925423

PMID

35782451

PMCID

PMC9240430

Abstract

Suicide is a serious social issue and is often treated using psychological interventions. The current systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to investigate the effectiveness of self-esteem-related interventions on suicidal behaviors. A systematic literature search for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) including a self-esteem component was conducted on 29 May 2021 and updated on 4 April 2022. In total, 12 studies were included in the systematic review and five studies were included in the meta-analysis. Small effect sizes were found for suicidal ideation at post intervention [g = -0.24, 95% CI (-0.48, 0.00)] and a 3-month follow-up [g = -0.36, 95% CI (-0.62, -0.11)]. However, these results should be interpreted cautiously due to the limited number of included studies and varied sample population. In conclusion, the current review suggests that future intervention studies should incorporate self-esteem enhancement in the treatment of suicidal behaviors, especially for suicidal ideation.

SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?RecordID=250882.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; suicidal ideation; suicide prevention; psychological interventions; self-esteem

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print