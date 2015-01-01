Abstract

Canada is among several countries to have implemented 'end-demand' criminalization frameworks for sex work. Drawing on interviews with sex workers (n = 200) in five cities, we employed multivariate logistic regression to identify associations with workplace violence. We also analysed descriptive data on trafficking and on workplace violence under end-demand legislation. In the past 12 months, being unable to call 911 in a safety emergency at work for fear of police detection (Adjusted Odd Ratio AOR: 4.307, 95% Confidence Interval CI: 1.697 -10.927), being unable to screen clients due to fear of police detection (AOR: 2.175, 95% CI: 1.074 -4.405), having experienced anti-sex work housing policy/eviction (AOR: 2.031, 95% CI: 0.897-4.598), and being Indigenous (Adjusted Odd Ratio (AOR): 2.167, 95% Confidence Interval (CI): 1.060-4.428) were all independently associated with workplace violence in the past 12 months. Of those who worked prior to the law change (n = 167), a majority of respondents (80.24% (134)) reported that violence in the workplace had increased or stayed the same compared to the previous criminalization model and 87.43% (n = 146) reported it was harder or the same to get help in an emergency.

