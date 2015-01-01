|
Grauthoff S, Gottschling T, These A, Möller D, Nölker G. Herzschrittmacherther. Elektrophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Ungewöhnliche Ursache einer Synkope bei junktionalem Ersatzrhythmus
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35781831
We present a rare reversible cause of bradycardia. A 49-year-old man who suffered from syncope was administered to our emergency department. In preclinical ECG recordings, a sinus node arrest was documented. All following examinations documented normal sinus node function. Finally, grayanotoxin poisoning, which can be present in honey from the Black Sea region, was proven. A pacemaker implantation could be avoided in this reversible cause of bradyarrhythmia.
Poisoning; Bradycardia; Grayanotoxin; Rhododendron; Sinus node arrest