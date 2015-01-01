SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grauthoff S, Gottschling T, These A, Möller D, Nölker G. Herzschrittmacherther. Elektrophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Ungewöhnliche Ursache einer Synkope bei junktionalem Ersatzrhythmus

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00399-022-00878-4

35781831

We present a rare reversible cause of bradycardia. A 49-year-old man who suffered from syncope was administered to our emergency department. In preclinical ECG recordings, a sinus node arrest was documented. All following examinations documented normal sinus node function. Finally, grayanotoxin poisoning, which can be present in honey from the Black Sea region, was proven. A pacemaker implantation could be avoided in this reversible cause of bradyarrhythmia.

===

In diesem Beitrag wird über eine seltene reversible Ursache von Bradykardien berichtet. Ein 49-jähriger Patient mit Synkope bei einem vom Notarzt dokumentierten Sinusarrest stellte sich in unserer Notfallambulanz vor. Im Verlauf zeigte sich durchgehend ein Sinusrhythmus. Letztlich konnte bei primär unauffälliger Diagnostik eine Grayanotoxin-Intoxikation bei Verzehr von Honig aus der Schwarzmeerregion nachgewiesen werden, sodass auf eine Schrittmachertherapie verzichtet werden konnte.


Poisoning; Bradycardia; Grayanotoxin; Rhododendron; Sinus node arrest

