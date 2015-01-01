Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We want to test the association between carbon monoxide poisoning (CMP) experiencing and lifetime suicidal ideation/suicide plan among community residents.



METHODS: This is a population-based cross-sectional study conducted among community residents in Hebei province, China. We analyzed a total of 21,376 valid questionnaires. CMP experience and lifetime suicidal ideation/suicide plan were assessed in this study. Logistic regression and false discovery rate correction were conducted to analyze the associations and correct the p values.



RESULTS: We found that CMP (OR = 2.56, p < 0.001, corrected-p = 0.001) was associated with lifetime suicidal ideation, and the other risk factors were female (OR = 0.53, p < 0.001, corrected-p = 0.001). The association between CMP and suicide plan was not supported after false discovery rate correction (OR = 2.15, p = 0.035, corrected-p = 0.385). For the CMP patients, experiencing ≥2 times CMP (OR = 2.76, p = 0.001, corrected-p = 0.011) was also in higher risk of lifetime suicidal ideation. The association between CMP times and lifetime suicidal plan was not supported after false discovery rate correction (OR = 4.95, p = 0.021, corrected-p = 0.231).



CONCLUSION: CMP patients are in higher risk of lifetime suicidal ideation. For CMP patients, some strategies are needed to control their suicidal ideation.

