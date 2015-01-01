|
Citation
Costa-Cordella S, Vivanco-Carlevari A, Rossi A, Arévalo-Romero C, Silva JR. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604401.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35783449
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: COVID-19 sanitary measures (social distancing, school closures) have deeply impacted social life, support networks, and their protective role in mental health. The present study aims to understand how attachment styles influence the way individuals experience social support. Particularly, investigating its moderating role in the relationship between social support and depression.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; COVID-19; depression; attachment; social support; attachment theory