Abstract

In the United States, over 20 bills that criminalize the standard of care for gender-diverse youth have been recently introduced in the state legislatures and three have passed. In these states, practitioners may face loss of licensure or imprisonment, while parents or legal guardians (henceforth referred to as "guardians") may face child abuse investigations and family destruction. The courts have enjoined the enforcement of these laws, but litigation is ongoing, and may negatively shape public opinion.

