Alcántara-Ayala I, Pasuto A, Cui P. J. Mt. Sci. 2022; 19(6): 1838-1846.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11629-022-7468-5

35789947

PMC9243864

As disasters cripple the world's prospects for sustainable development, protecting the most vulnerable groups exposed to hazards is one of the main challenges facing humanity. Owing to the systemic nature of risk and the interactions and interdependencies between upland and lowland systems, healthy and productive mountain households and livelihoods are essential to global sustainability. This paper argues that, building on existing international frameworks, and integrated knowledge and praxis, the development of a global policy agenda should be established to build sustainable peace, sustainable security, and development.


Disaster risk reduction; Global sustainability; Integrated disaster risk management; International frameworks; Science-based policymaking

