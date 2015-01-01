Abstract

This paper gives an account of the diverse dimensions of research on disaster risk reduction in mountain regions derived from an open call of the Journal of Mountain Science that brought 21 contributions. This special issue includes topics as diverse as landslide dynamics and mechanisms, landslide inventories and landslide susceptibility models, insights to landslide hazards and disasters and mitigation measures, disaster response and disaster risk reduction. The overall structure of the paper takes the form of three sections. The first part begins by laying out the significance of disaster risk reduction in mountain areas, whereas the second one looks at the research insights on disaster risk reduction in mountains provided by the contributions comprised in the special volume. The final section identifies areas for further research.

