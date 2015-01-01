SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alcántara-Ayala I, Cui P, Pasuto A. J. Mt. Sci. 2022; 19(6): 1487-1494.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11629-022-7487-2

PMID

35789949

PMCID

PMC9244576

Abstract

This paper gives an account of the diverse dimensions of research on disaster risk reduction in mountain regions derived from an open call of the Journal of Mountain Science that brought 21 contributions. This special issue includes topics as diverse as landslide dynamics and mechanisms, landslide inventories and landslide susceptibility models, insights to landslide hazards and disasters and mitigation measures, disaster response and disaster risk reduction. The overall structure of the paper takes the form of three sections. The first part begins by laying out the significance of disaster risk reduction in mountain areas, whereas the second one looks at the research insights on disaster risk reduction in mountains provided by the contributions comprised in the special volume. The final section identifies areas for further research.


Language: en

Keywords

disaster risk reduction; hazards; integrated disaster risk management; mitigation measures; mountains; response

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print