Jing X, Lu L, Yao Y. Med. Pr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35781532
BACKGROUND: To analyze the impact of the flood disasters, social support and personality on the mental health of residents in Henan Province, China, providing fundamental knowledges for making measuring strategies to improve the psychological protection and anti-stress ability of the residents after the disaster. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-section study was conducted via an online survey platform "questionnaire star," which included 572 residents in Henan Province, which underwent the history of ever flood disaster on July 20. The questionnaires of Impact of Event Scale-Revised Edition (IES-R), Perceived Social Support Scale (PSSS), the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales (DASS-21) and the scales of Eysenck Personality Questionnaire-Revised (EPQ-R) version in Chinese were also administered to each participant. Generalized linear regression model was performed.
PTSD; personality; machine learning; depression-anxiety-stress; flooding; society support