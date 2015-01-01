|
Levine J, Sher L. Mil. Med. Res. 2022; 9(1): e36.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35791009
Suicide amongst the military veteran population is a significant public health problem in the United States. The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report revealed that 6261 died by suicide in 2019 [1]. The lingering effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may account for an increase in veteran suicide rates [1]. Lethal means play a consequential role in veteran suicide deaths. Restriction of access to lethal means should be an important focus of suicide prevention among military veterans.
Suicide; Depression; Public health; Lethal means; Military veterans