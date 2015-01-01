|
Bao D, Tian S, Li R, Zhang T, Zhu T. Netw Spat Econ 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35789582
To better deploy the landside rapid transit network for large airports, this study proposes a multi-objective transit network design model to maximize passenger demand coverage, reduce passenger travel time and minimize operational cost simultaneously. This model is formulated as an equivalent integer programming problem by predefining the transportation corridors and passengers' OD pairs. A branch-and-cut algorithm is proposed to find a non-inferior solution set. We also conduct trade-off analysis between efficiency, effectiveness and equity under each deployment strategy using the modified Gini coefficient method. The effectiveness of the proposed model and solution algorithm are tested with rapid transit network of the Beijing Capital International Airport.
Network topology; Airport rapid transit network; Gini coefficient; Multi-objective optimization