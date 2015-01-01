Abstract

AIM: This study was conducted to evaluate the effects of a disaster nursing and management education program on beliefs in general disaster preparedness, disaster response self-efficacy, and psychological resilience in nursing students.



METHOD: The sample consisted of nursing students receiving undergraduate education in Istanbul, Turkey. Participants were randomly divided into the intervention (n = 65) and control (n = 66) groups. The intervention group was given an eight-module education program with theoretical and applied components. Data were collected using the Belief in General Disaster Preparedness Scale, the Disaster Response Self-Efficacy Scale, and the Brief Resilience Scale.



RESULTS: The mean Belief in General Disaster Preparedness Scale, Disaster Response Self-Efficacy Scale, and Brief Resilience Scale scores of the intervention group were higher than those of the control group.



CONCLUSION: The disaster nursing and management education program provided to nursing students was determined to increase beliefs in general disaster preparedness, disaster response self-efficacy, and psychological resilience.

