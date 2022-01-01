|
Weinsztok SC, Reed DD, Amlung M. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35787100
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In the context of behavioral economics, drug use is a choice to which an individual may allocate responding despite the presence of alternative response possibilities. To examine the demand for a drug in an environment in which other drugs or nondrug alternatives are present, researchers often use a cross-commodity purchase task. These tasks allow participants to make choices across several reinforcers at varied unit prices and may elucidate behavioral economic patterns of substitutability and complementarity. The objective of this study was to conduct a systematic review of cross-commodity purchase task studies with human participants.
Language: en