Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is typically characterized by temporally limited cognitive impairment and regarded as a brain connectome disorder. Recent findings have suggested that a higher level of organization named the "rich-club" may play a central role in enabling the integration of information and efficient communication across different systems of the brain. However, the alterations in rich-club organization and hub topology in mTBI and its relationship with cognitive impairment after mTBI have been scarcely elucidated.



METHODS: Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) data were collected from 88 patients with mTBI and 85 matched healthy controls (HCs). Large-scale functional brain networks were established for each participant. Rich-club organizations and network properties were assessed and analyzed between groups. Finally, we analyzed the correlations between the cognitive performance and changes in rich-club organization and network properties.



RESULTS: Both mTBI and HCs groups showed significant rich-club organization. Meanwhile, the rich-club organization was aberrant, with enhanced functional connectivity (FC) among rich-club nodes and peripheral regions in acute mTBI. In addition, significant differences in partial global and local network topological property measures were found between mTBI patients and HCs (P<0.01). In patients with mTBI, changes in rich-club organization and network properties were found to be related to early cognitive impairment after mTBI (P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that such patterns of disruption and reorganization will provide the basic functional architecture for cognitive function, which may subsequently be used as an earlier biomarker for cognitive impairment after mTBI.

