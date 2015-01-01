|
Citation
|
Li F, Liu Y, Lu L, Shang S, Chen H, Haidari NA, Wang P, Yin X, Chen YC. Quant. Imaging Med. Surg. 2022; 12(7): 3932-3946.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, AME Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35782237
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is typically characterized by temporally limited cognitive impairment and regarded as a brain connectome disorder. Recent findings have suggested that a higher level of organization named the "rich-club" may play a central role in enabling the integration of information and efficient communication across different systems of the brain. However, the alterations in rich-club organization and hub topology in mTBI and its relationship with cognitive impairment after mTBI have been scarcely elucidated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
acute stage; cognitive impairment; Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); resting-state networks; rich club