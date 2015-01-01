Abstract

A Narrative Literature Review was conducted providing a comprehensive overview of children's barriers to disclose during investigations of child abuse. Patterns in the literature were categorized as themes and include: rapport and relationship with the interviewer, feeling in control and prepared, communication, physical abilities, mental health, environment, family dynamics, culture and individual uniqueness. Using a combination of a critical analyses approach and drawing from personal background experiences and knowledge in working with children during disclosures, the themes are expanded upon as a discussion that explores what children may therapeutically need during their disclosures of abuse within the forensic interview. Some practice implications are incorporated with the intent to generate further thinking about addressing children's needs during investigations of child abuse. Working with multidisciplinary teams in Child and Youth Advocacy Centres is discussed and may be a resource for understanding children's needs during disclosures of abuse.

Language: en