Abstract

Aldicarb, a carbamate pesticide banned in France since 2008, represents a persistent risk of human poisoning. There is no up-to-date picture of aldicarb intentional poisonings associated to detailed diagnosis and clinical management of cases to evaluate the effect of its ban on intoxication risk reduction, including suicide. This retrospective epidemiological study describes cases of suicidal intoxication from the Hauts-de-France region between 2012 and 2021 and illustrates this situation through one analytically documented case. 60 cases were collected, mostly presenting a pathognomonic symptomatology. Thirty-five victims presented a muscarinic syndrome (58.3%), 14 a nicotinic syndrome (23.3%), and 37 a central nervous system impairment (61.7%). Hospitalization was necessary for 44 cases (73.3%), with 2 fatal evolutions. Diagnosis was based on the blood cholinesterase activities. Among the 25 cases with toxicology results, 45.8% presented a moderate decrease of acetylcholinesterase activity, whereas 87.5% presented a strong decrease of butyrylcholinesterase activity. Blood or urine detection of aldicarb and its metabolites may be considered in therapeutic management, although their quantification is unlikely to change the emergency medical care. Our study updates epidemiology of aldicarb poisoning at a regional level, highlighting a persisting health threatening situation with banned pesticides. More than 65% of national cases occurred in this agricultural area, aldicarb remaining available from storage of previously purchased products. Robust evidence is presented that acute poisoning is an ongoing major global public health challenge. There is a need for continued international efforts in risk reduction, knowledge, and information strategies.

