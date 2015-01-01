Abstract

Longitudinal studies have shown that children with complex trauma (i.e., exposure to multiple or repeated traumatic events of an interpersonal nature) have poorer cognitive outcomes later in life than children without complex trauma. This association may be moderated by the timing of the trauma, which may explain, in part, some heterogeneity in the findings reported across previous investigations. The objective of the systematic review and meta-analyses was to compare the cognitive outcomes of children with complex trauma and controls and to explore whether the timing of trauma (i.e., its onset and recency) moderated this association. Electronic databases (APA PsycNET, Pubmed Central, ERIC, CINAHL, Embase) and gray literature were systematically searched. To be included, studies had to (1) have a longitudinal design, (2) comprise children with complex trauma and controls, and (3) include a cognitive assessment. Thirteen studies were identified. Meta-analyses were conducted to compare children with complex trauma and controls, while subgroup analyses and meta-regressions explored the impact of potential moderators. Children with complex trauma had poorer overall cognitive functioning than controls, and the timing of trauma (early onset and, to a greater extent, recency of trauma) moderated this association. Thus, findings suggest that children with complex trauma are at risk of cognitive difficulties quickly after trauma exposure. As such, systematic neuropsychological assessment and interventions supporting the optimal development of cognitive functioning among children with complex trauma should be investigated to determine whether prompt interventions lead to better cognitive functioning.

Language: en