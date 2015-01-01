SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Demokri Dizji P, Joudaki S, Kolivand H. Wirel. Personal Commun. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11277-022-09718-7

PMID

35789577

PMCID

PMC9244287

Abstract

Everyday humans use cars to move faster, and the world is a chaotic place, and a little distraction or a mistake could be the reason for an accident and bring people great pain. An assistance system that can distinguish and detect signs on the roads and brings the driver's attention to road signs and make them aware of their meaning could be beneficial. The most important part of the Traffic Sign Recognition System is the algorithm. In this paper, a new way toward Traffic Sign Recognition algorithm taking the advantages of Color Segmentation, support vector machines, and histograms of oriented gradients on the GTSRB dataset is proposed. The unsupervised shuffled frog-leaping algorithm is employed for segmenting the images. The results show remarkable improvements by using meta-heuristic algorithms.


Language: en

Keywords

SVM; HOG; Memeplex; SFLA; TSR; Unsupervised segmentation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print