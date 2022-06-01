|
Lee SH, Lee CH, Hwang SH, Kang DH. World Neurosurg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35787963
BACKGROUND: Machine learning (ML) has been used to predict the outcomes of traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, few studies have reported the use of ML models to predict early death. This study aimed to develop ML models for early death prediction and to compare performance with the corticosteroid randomization after significant head injury (CRASH) model.
Language: en
trauma; machine learning; traumatic brain injury; Corticosteroid randomization after significant head injury model; early death; prognostic model