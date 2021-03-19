Abstract

Chlorfenapyr is a moderately dangerous insecticide widely used in agriculture. The mortality of acute poisoning patients is high, and there is no effective treatment. This paper retrospectively analyzes the clinical data of two cases of compound chlorfenapyr poisoning. The main symptoms of the patients were high fever, sweating, gradual coma, increased creatine kinase and myoglobin, with delayed poisoning symptoms. Despite comprehensive treatment, both patients died eventually. It indicated that chlorfenapyr was highly toxic and had a high mortality. In addition to routine symptomatic treatment for patients with acute poisoning, blood purification treatment should be actively carried out in the early stage.

Language: zh