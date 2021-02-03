Abstract

A great deal of work has carried out and get some achieved in the construction of emergency management and legal system for dealing with occupational disease accidents in China, however, the governance of occupational disease accidents is still weak in occupational health management. Based on the analysis of the situation of occupational disease accident emergency management and legal system construction at home and abroad, this paper summarizes the problems existing in the governance of occupational disease accidents, such as the need to further define the connotation and extension, the need to improve the regulations and policies, and the need to establish and improve the emergency management system. It is considered that it is very important to carry out research on the scientific definition, classification and management of occupational disease accidents.

