|
Citation
|
Jeong JY, Kim YJ. J. Kor. Acad. Sci. Crim. Invest. 2021; 15(4): 294-306.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Rossi와 Berk의 규범적 합의 모형에 기반한 대학생의 성범죄 심각성 평가에 영향을 미치는 요인
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Academy of Scientific Criminal Investigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, the number of sexual offenses in our society is increasing and the crime patterns are diversifying. The aim of this study is to identify the factors affecting perception of sexual offenses seriousness among university students. The participants of this study were 241 university students in their 20s, who are the most victims of sexual offenses. Data were collected through a structured self-administered survey from December 14, 2020 to January 9, 2021. The questionnaires included sexual harassment experience as personal experiences factor and sexual assault recognition as a cognitive assessment factor based on Rossi and Berk normative consensus model. The data were analyzed using descriptive analysis, t-test, ANOVA, Kruskall-Wallis test, scheffé test, Pearson correlation coefficients, and multiple linear regression. The results showed that gender (female, β= −.22), gender harassment among sexual harassment experience (β= −.17), grade (1st, β= −.17) and sexual molestation & rape recognition among sexual assault recognition (β=.14) were significant factors influencing perception of sexual offenses seriousness. These findings showed that sexual harassment experience, sexual assault recognition, gender, age, grade factors were linked to perception of sexual offenses seriousness among university students. Therefore, it is necessary to develop education and programs to prevent sexual offenses according to the groups of college students who have a low perception of sexual offenses.