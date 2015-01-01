|
Gayawan E, Somo-Aina O, Awe O. Appl. Spat. Anal. Policy 2022; 15(1): 143-159.
Child mortality has been declining globally in the last decades but some African countries are still lagging behind in the pace of reduction. This study examined the spatio-temporal patterns in the level and variability of child mortality in 41 Africa countries between 1980 and 2018, and assesses the form of relationship between individual countries' gross domestic product (GDP) and child mortality using country-level data from World Bank development indicators. Model estimation was based on Bayesian approach.
Language: en
Africa; Bayesian analysis; Child mortality; Gross domestic product; Spatio-temporal