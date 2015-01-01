Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The simulation strategy is so important for appropriate responses and preparedness of hospital emergency department staff in emergencies to strengthen team building and care focused on the interdisciplinary community. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the factors affecting the hospital emergency department's simulators during emergencies and disasters. Methods: This conventional content analysis study was conducted in 2021. Participants were selected from Iranian experts using purposeful and snowball sampling methods. Data were collected using semi-structured interviews and were analyzed by the content analysis. Results: Analysis of the data results through semi-structured interviews showed 4 main categories and 11 subcategories including management and leadership (the structure, casualty management, command, interactions and coordination, communications and information, as well as human resources), and increasing the capacity (resources (physical resources, and financial resources)), modern technology approaches (information technology), laws and policies (policies, guidelines, and rules). Conclusion: The simulation technology use can be effective in preparing the hospital emergency department in the event of disasters, strengthening management and leadership, proper planning, appropriate organizational culture, organizational learning, interactions and coordination, casualty management, as well as providing resources, equipment, items, processes, and instructions. So, the use of these new technological training is recommended to improve responses in times of emergencies and disasters.

