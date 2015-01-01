Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studying the homicidal patterns and rate of deaths is very important as it has a great economical and emotional impact as well as being an indicator for the integrity of criminal judicial system. Data about the homicide rate and pattern in Egypt are very scarce.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the recent difference in rate and patterns of the criminal homicidal deaths referred to Zeinhom Morgue. Material and methods:this is a retrospective comparative cross sectional study included all criminal homicidal deaths referred to Zinhom morgue in Cairo in the year 2009-2010 and the year 2016-2017.Data concerning the victims and the offenders were obtained and analyzed.



RESULTS: The total studied homicidal cases in the two years were 1138. Most of the victim cases were males (82.6%), with significantly elevated percentage of the involved females. The majority of offenders were drug abusers (95.34%). Significant increase in the unemployed offenders was noted. 17.49% of the offenders were related to the victims the highest percentage of whom was husband / wife (5.01%). Statistically highly significant increase in the percentage of the offender who was a son / daughter of the victim (p < 0.001) was noticed.



CONCLUSION: Despite no increase in the homicide rate was noticed in 2016-2017 compared to 2009-2010, even the rate seems to be decreased, the pattern showed considerable alteration in several aspects urging dedicated investigation and real trials for management.

Language: en