Abstract

BACKGROUND: In both developed and developing countries, burns remain a medical, psychological, and economic burden. In Egypt, burns are a serious issue when compared to heart disease, cancer, and traffic accidents.



OBJECTIVES: Accordingly, this work was conducted to study the medico legal aspects of burnt cases admitted to Burn Unit in Assiut University Hospitals and their prognostic factors.



METHODS: A retrospectives study included 730 reports Data which were collected from the records during the period from1 January 2017 to the end of December 2020.Data collected included; age, gender, residence, socioeconomic level, cause of burn, site of burn, duration of hospital stay of victims, fate of cases, cause of death.



RESULTS: There was an increase in the percentage of number of burned male victims which represented (68.9%) than female patients. Most burnt patients were among the age groups of toddlers (1-3 years) and children (4-17 years) with a percentage of (34.2%& 26%) respectively. There was a significant increase of burnt cases in rural areas with a percentage of 64.9%. There was a significant increase of burnt cases among low/very low group with a percentage 59%. The commonest cause of burn injuries encountered in this study was scald (50.5%) followed by flame was followed by scald (42.2 %). Most injuries occurred at home with a percentage of (92.7%). The range of duration of hospital stay for the cases included in the study was 7 days. 84% of burnt cases included in the study are cured while 16% of burnt cases died due to sepsis (43.5%),Conclusion: Infants, toddlers and children are affected more with burns. Males are affected by burns more than females. The most common type of burns was due to scald. Proper preventive measures against burns should be taken in order to prevent burns particularly in children.

Language: en