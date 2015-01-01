Abstract

The prevalence of domestic violence nowadays resembles a cancer due to its wide spread and diffusion within the societies and it has a profound effect on the well-being of the victim causing deep psychological distress. A cross- sectional study was done on three hundreds widow in urban and rural areas in Fayoum governorate of Egypt after death of their husband and in presence of another widow of the same husband. The aim of the present study is to detect the prevalence of violence, risk factors affecting that violence against widow stepmother along with the motives for such violence and psychological effects of violence on widow stepmothers. The study showed that the risk factors for that abuse of the victims depend on the education state of the abused victim, family strength of the abused, presence of a private income and independency of the victim, presence or absence of another widow, and presence or absence of siblings. The motives for that abuse were mainly due to substance related to fortune, jealousy between women, the declaration of marriage after death of the husband and sometimes due to basic needs of the victim or even unspecified or undetermined. Widow stepmothers were affected tremendously by such events in the form of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or sleep disturbance. Governments , civil community organizations, families and religion men should face such a problem , raise awareness of people regarding the problem and try to find a solution for. Further research should be done to detect the real cause and predisposing factors for domestic violence against widow stepmothers and if the cause of violence was due to their past history of their violence against husband siblings.

Language: en