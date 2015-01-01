Abstract

Road safety represents one of the main public health issues worldwide, and risky driving behaviour is one of the most predominant factors in traffic road accidents. The primary objective of this research was to clarify the relationship between emotional intelligence (EI) abilities and the probability of engaging in risky behaviour during driving. Previous literature linking these constructs is limited, and research has yielded mixed findings. In the present study, 555 drivers from a Spanish community sample (M(age) = 39.34, ranging from 18 to 79 years old; 49.19% women) were assessed on risky driving behaviour using the Dula Dangerous Driving Index while self-reported ability EI was measured using the Wong and Law Emotional Intelligence Scale. Gender, age, and driving experience were controlled. The results of this study revealed that a higher self-reported ability EI, particularly the ability to regulate emotions, was related to a lower tendency to engage in risky driving behaviours. In turn, self-reported ability EI was negatively and indirectly related to the number of road accidents and traffic tickets through the mediating effect of risky driving. The regulation of emotions (via direct and indirect effect) and the appraisal of the emotions of others (via direct effect) were the EI abilities that better predicted the number of accidents and traffic tickets. We discuss the practical implications of these findings, along with suggested future lines of research.

Language: en