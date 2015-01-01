Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: A fast-growing body of literature linking emotion dysregulation to substance use has almost exclusively relied on cross-sectional designs and has generally failed to assess dysregulation stemming from positive emotions. The current study measured the momentary associations between both negative and positive emotion dysregulation and substance use, as well as the moderating role of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



DESIGN: Micro-longitudinal momentary data were collected three times per day for 30 days using phone-based interactive voice recording. SETTING: Northeastern United States. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 145 community women (M age = 40.56, 40.3% white) experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) and using substances were recruited from 2018 until 2020. MEASUREMENTS: Momentary surveys assessed negative and positive emotion dysregulation and alcohol, drug, and cigarette use. PTSD diagnosis was derived from a structured diagnostic interview.



FINDINGS: Between-person relations that remained significant after covariate adjustment and correction for multiple testing were found for negative emotion dysregulation and both number of drinks (internal rate of return [IRR] = 1.45, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.07, 1.93, β = 0.37) and drug use (odds ratio [OR] = 3.78, 95% CI: 1.86, 7.69, β = 1.33), and positive emotion dysregulation and number of cigarettes (OR = 1.40, 95% CI: 1.07, 1.82, β = 0.34). Of six interactions tests, PTSD was only shown to moderate the within-person relation between positive emotion dysregulation and drug use, even after controlling for relevant covariates and adjusting for multiple testing (OR = 1.26, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.51, β = 0.23), such that women experiencing IPV with versus without PTSD were more likely to use drugs when experiencing periods of elevated positive emotion dysregulation.



CONCLUSIONS: Women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) with higher levels of negative dysregulation relative to others may use more alcohol and be more likely to use drugs. Women experiencing IPV with higher levels of positive dysregulation relative to others may use more cigarettes. Women experiencing IPV who also have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be more likely to use drugs when experiencing momentary elevated levels of positive emotion dysregulation than those who do not also have PTSD.

Language: en