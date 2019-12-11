Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing hemodialysis (HD) have a high incidence of falls. Impairment of balance function is a risk factor for falls in the general elderly, and no report examining the association between balance dysfunction and fall incidence in HD patients exists.



METHODS: This prospective cohort study was conducted at a single center. The timed-up-and-go test (TUG) as a dynamic balance function was performed and length of the center of pressure (CoP) as a static balance function was measured before and after the HD session at baseline. Data of the number and detailed information of accidental falls for 1 year were collected. Multiple regression analyses were performed to assess the relationships between the number of falls and balance function.



RESULTS: Forty-three patients undergoing HD were enrolled in the study. During 1 year of observation, 24 (55.8%) patients experienced accidental falls. TUG time was longer, and CoP was shorter in the post-HD session than in the pre-HD session. Adjusted multiple regression analyses showed that the number of accidental falls was independently associated with TUG time in the pre-HD session (B 0.267, p < 0.001, R(2) 0.413) and that in the post-HD session (B 0.257, p < 0.001, R(2) 0.530), but not with CoP.



CONCLUSIONS: Dynamic balance was associated with fall incidence in maintenance HD patients. The evaluation and intervention of dynamic balance function might reduce the risk of falls in HD patients. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was carried out with the approval of the Niigata Rinko Hospital Ethics Committee (approval number 2005-92) (Registered on December 11, 2019) and registered in The University Hospital Medical Information Network (registration number 000040618 ).

Language: en