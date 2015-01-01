|
Citation
|
Suain Bon R, Mahmud AA. Breastfeed. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35793516
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Domperidone is an antiemetic that is commonly used as an off-label prescription to induce lactation. Neuropsychiatric adverse effects of domperidone such as akathisia and depression are previously described. It has never been reported to be associated with infanticide ideation. The aim of this article is to discuss the occurrence of infanticide ideation following domperidone usage in an adoptive mother and the potential mechanisms by which these may occur.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domperidone; galactagogue; induced lactation; infanticide ideation; obsessive–compulsive symptoms