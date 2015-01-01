|
Citation
|
Joiner TE, Robison M, McClanahan S, Riddle M, Manwaring J, Rienecke RD, le Grange D, Duffy A, Mehler PS, Blalock DV. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35792367
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicidality is known to be elevated among people with an eating disorder. The aim of the current study was to examine whether any of three specific behavioral facets of eating disorders (i.e., purging, binge eating, restricting) would be the strongest predictors of suicidal ideation, controlling for one another, in longitudinal analyses from admission to discharge. We hypothesized that purging, above and beyond restricting or binge eating, would be the most important predictor of suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; binge eating; eating disorder behaviors; purging; restricting