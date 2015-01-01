|
Citation
|
Morris DR. J. Am. Acad. Psychiatry Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, Publisher American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35793905
|
Abstract
|
Most competence restoration occurs in secure inpatient settings. As states struggle with strained resources and seek to best utilize restoration services, factors such as charge severity and violence risk remain key considerations in determining the appropriate setting for an individual's competence restoration. This study offers a quantitative analysis of aggressive behavior during inpatient restoration efforts and whether criminal charge severity correlates with inpatient aggression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression and violence; competency restoration; competency to stand trial; criminal charges; forensic hospital psychiatry