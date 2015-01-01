Abstract

From a psychological perspective, male survivors of sexual violence in the context of war and forced displacement represent a highly burdened population. An adequate assessment of traumatic events and trauma related disorders is often hampered by both disclosure barriers from the patient side as well as by lack of awareness on the part of healthcare professionals regarding male victimization. Based on a narrative literature review, relevant characteristics of violence and their relation to the diagnostic process are elaborated on eight dimensions of individual experience of violence (form of violence, frequency and severity, perpetrator-victim context, societal discrimination, subjective evaluation, concept of masculinity, culture-specific norms, and trauma sequelae). The dimensions are delineated in a case study. In order to thoroughly assess sexualized experiences of violence, there is a need for sensitivity on the part of practitioners to the signs of male victimization and regular assessment of sexualized violence in male patients. In this context, certainty about the confidentiality of the information disclosed and recognition of the injustice are of central importance for those affected. In the long term, the development of specialized support services for male victims is needed.



===



Männliche Betroffene von kriegs- und vertreibungsbezogener sexualisierter Gewalt stellen eine aus psychologischer Sicht stark belastete Population dar. Offenlegungshürden seitens der Patienten und eine unzureichende Sensibilität der Behandler[1] für die Betroffenheit von Männern können eine adäquate Traumadiagnostik erschweren. Auf Grundlage einer narrativen Literaturübersicht werden relevante Charakteristika der Gewalt und ihr Bezug zur Diagnostik an acht Dimensionen des individuellen Gewalterlebens (Gewaltform, Häufigkeit und Schweregrad, Täter-Opfer-Kontext, Gesellschaftliche Diskriminierung, Subjektive Bewertung, Männlichkeitskonzept, Kulturspezifische Normen, Traumafolgen) herausgearbeitet. Die exemplarische Darstellung der Dimensionen erfolgt an einem Fallbeispiel. Zur gründlichen Erfassung der sexualisierten Gewalterfahrungen bedarf es der Sensibilität bei praktisch Tätigen für die Anzeichen männlicher Gewaltbetroffenheit und der regelhaften Erfassung sexualisierter Gewalt auch bei männlichen Patienten. Dabei sind die Sicherheit über die Vertraulichkeit der offengelegten Informationen sowie die Anerkennung des Unrechts von zentraler Bedeutung für die Betroffenen. Langfristig bedarf es der Entwicklung spezialisierter Hilfsangebote für männliche Betroffene.

Language: de