Citation
Gétaz L, Morasz M, Golay D, Heller P, Wolff H, Baggio S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(789): 1343-1344.
Vernacular Title
Tentatives de suicide en détention durant la période pandémique : quels enseignements ?
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)
DOI
PMID
35792585
Abstract
People living in detention are at high risk of suicidal behaviour, with an incidence of suicides 3- to 9-fold higher compared to the general population. During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, suicidality among some disadvantaged populations increased and this trend was also observed in Swiss prisons. This article describes the clinical, psychosocial, institutional, criminological, and judicial factors associated with an increased risk of suicide attempt, as well as those that may lead to increased depression and other psychiatric disorders in the context of the pandemic in detention. Solutions are proposed to limit the incidence and consequences of these events in this vulnerable population.
Language: fr