Abstract

People living in detention are at high risk of suicidal behaviour, with an incidence of suicides 3- to 9-fold higher compared to the general population. During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, suicidality among some disadvantaged populations increased and this trend was also observed in Swiss prisons. This article describes the clinical, psychosocial, institutional, criminological, and judicial factors associated with an increased risk of suicide attempt, as well as those that may lead to increased depression and other psychiatric disorders in the context of the pandemic in detention. Solutions are proposed to limit the incidence and consequences of these events in this vulnerable population.



===



Les personnes vivant en détention sont exposées à un risque élevé de comportements suicidaires, avec une incidence des suicides 3 à 9 fois plus élevée que dans la population générale. Durant la pandémie de SARS-CoV-2, la suicidalité au sein de certaines populations défavorisées s'est accrue et cette tendance a été observée dans certaines prisons, notamment en Suisse. Cet article décrit les facteurs cliniques, psychosociaux, institutionnels, criminologiques et judiciaires qui sont associés à un risque augmenté de passage à l'acte suicidaire, ainsi que ceux pouvant conduire à une exacerbation de la dépression et d'autres troubles psychiatriques dans le contexte pandémique en détention. Des solutions sont proposées pour limiter l'incidence et les conséquences de ces événements au sein de cette population vulnérable.

Language: fr