Wolff H, Kasztura M. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(789): 1365-1368.
Monitoring indépendant des prisons. Activité du Comité européen pour la prévention de la torture en Suisse
(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)
35792591
Prisons concentrate people with multiple vulnerabilities who are exposed to violations of human rights, without any exception, including Switzerland. Independent monitoring bodies play an important role in preventing ill-treatment in detention. The most effective monitoring body worldwide is the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), which bases its work on a European Convention that guarantees unrestricted access to detention facilities and all documents, including medical documents, in the member states of the Council of Europe. This article summarizes the main recommendations made by the CPT during its most recent visits to Switzerland, with a focus on prisons in French-speaking Switzerland, and also presents its workings in relation to the visits.
Language: fr