Abstract

Prisons concentrate people with multiple vulnerabilities who are exposed to violations of human rights, without any exception, including Switzerland. Independent monitoring bodies play an important role in preventing ill-treatment in detention. The most effective monitoring body worldwide is the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), which bases its work on a European Convention that guarantees unrestricted access to detention facilities and all documents, including medical documents, in the member states of the Council of Europe. This article summarizes the main recommendations made by the CPT during its most recent visits to Switzerland, with a focus on prisons in French-speaking Switzerland, and also presents its workings in relation to the visits.



===



Les prisons concentrent des personnes avec de multiples vulnérabilités qui y sont exposées à des violations des droits humains. Aucun des pays n'y fait exception, y compris la Suisse. Les organes indépendants de contrôle jouent un rôle important dans la prévention des mauvais traitements en détention. L'organe de contrôle le plus efficace au monde est le Comité européen pour la prévention de la torture (CPT), qui base son travail sur une Convention européenne qui garantit un accès illimité aux établissements de privation de liberté et à l'ensemble des documents, y compris médicaux, dans les États membres du Conseil de l'Europe. Cet article résume des recommandations essentielles formulées par le CPT lors des dernières visites en Suisse, avec un focus sur les prisons de la Suisse romande, et présente également son fonctionnement en lien avec les visites.

Language: fr