SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huldani H, Kamal Abdelbasset W, Abdalkareem Jasim S, Suksatan W, Turki Jalil A, Thangavelu L, Fakri Mustafa Y, Karami M. Women Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/03630242.2022.2096755

PMID

35791678

Abstract

This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to estimate the pooled prevalence of (intimate partner violence) IPV against pregnant women in the COVID-19 pandemic. A literature search was conducted in PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus for observational studies regarding the prevalence of IPV against pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic. The search was performed with the following keywords: intimate partner violence, domestic violence, battered women, wife assault, partner assault, wife abuse, partner abuse, femicide, domestic homicide, pregnancy, gestation, pregnant women, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, 2019-nCoV, Coronavirus Disease-19, 2019 Novel Coronavirus, Wuhan Coronavirus, SARS Coronavirus 2, Wuhan Seafood Market Pneumonia Virus. Heterogeneity between the studies was assessed using Cochran's Q test and I(2) index. In addition, a random-effects model was used to estimate the prevalence of IPV. Data analysis was performed in Stata software version 16. Six articles met our inclusion criteria, which were conducted on 2213 pregnant women. The pooled prevalence of total IPV was estimated at 22 percent (95 percent Confidence Interval [CI]: 4-40 percent). Moreover, the pooled prevalence of psychological, physical, and sexual violence was reported to be 24 percent (95 percent CI: 13-35 percent), 14 percent (95 percent CI: 7-20 percent), and 6 percent (95 percent CI: 4-9 percent), respectively. Publication bias was significant (P = .01). According to the results, IPV against pregnant women has been relatively prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, identifying the women who are at the risk of IPV is essential to preventing the consequences of maternal-fetal abuse and designing strategies to facilitate the reporting of violence during pandemics.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; prevalence; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; pregnancy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print