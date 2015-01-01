Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to examine the effects of industrial production (IP), inflation and investment on suicide mortality in Turkey as a developing country over the 1988-2018 period.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Fourier cointegration test and dynamic ordinary least square regression were used in this study.



FINDINGS IP and investment have a statistically significant and negative impact on suicide mortality, whereas inflation has a statistically significant and positive effect on suicide mortality. Research limitations/implications The results of this study have important implications for policymakers and potentially the creation and implementation of suicide prevention policies. Not only do investment promotion, IP and disinflation policies in developing countries have a significant effect on economic growth but they also have a substantial impact on mental health.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Although previous studies have investigated the impact of economic growth and unemployment on suicide deaths in Turkey, no research has probed the effect of economic factors, except for unemployment and gross domestic product, on suicide. Thus, given the hidden unemployment and informal sector in developing economies, it is vital to examine the impact of IP, inflation and investment on mental health.

