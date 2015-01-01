Abstract

BackgroundIn adolescents, multiple unhealthy behaviors frequently occur together and are likely to be associated with suicidal behaviors (SBs), increasing the risk of suicide. This study aimed to clarify the potential patterns of unhealthy behaviors in Chinese adolescents and to examine the associations between the different patterns of unhealthy behaviors and SBs.



METHODSA total of 22,628 middle school students were enrolled in this study. Self-reported unhealthy behaviors and SBs were investigated using questionnaires. Latent class analysis (LCA) was performed based on five unhealthy behaviors [smoking, alcohol use (AU), diet pill use (DPU), screen time (ST), and problematic mobile phone use (PMPU)]. Multivariate logistic regressions were used to examine associations between the different patterns of unhealthy behaviors and SBs.



RESULTSFour subgroups of unhealthy behaviors were identified by LCA, including high-risk class (smoking/AU/DPU/PMPU/ST), moderate-risk class 1 (DPU/PMPU), moderate-risk class 2 (smoking/AU/ST), and low-risk class. Compared with the low-risk class, moderate-risk class 1, moderate-risk class 2, and high-risk class had higher risks of suicidal ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONSThese findings suggested that patterns of unhealthy behaviors were related to SBs in Chinese adolescents. Accordingly, considerations of different classes of unhealthy behaviors may be essential for developing effective preventive programs.

