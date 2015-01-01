Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) exacts significant neurological and financial costs on patients and their families. In adult patients with moderate-to-severe TBI, central auditory impairments have been reported. These auditory impairments may interfere with language receptivity, as observed in children with developmental brain injury. Although rodent models of TBI have been widely used to examine behavioral outcomes, few studies have eval- uated how TBI affects higher-order central auditory processing across a range of cue complexities. Here, auditory processing was assessed using a modified acoustic startle paradigm. We used a battery of progressively complex stimuli (single-tone, silent gaps in white noise, and frequency-modulated [FM] sweeps) in adult rats that received unilateral controlled cortical impact injury. TBI subjects showed significant reductions in acoustic startle absolute responses across nearly all stimuli, regardless of cue, duration of stimuli, or cue complexity. Despite this overall reduction of startle magnitudes in injured animals, the detection of single-tone stimuli was comparable between TBI and sham-injured subjects, indicating intact hearing after TBI. TBI subjects showed deficits in rapid gap (5 ms) and FM sweep (175 ms) detection, and, in contrast to shams, they did not improve on detecting silent gaps and FM sweeps across days of testing. Our findings provide evidence for both low-level (brainstem-mediated) and higher-order central auditory processing deficits in a rodent model of TBI, which parallel sensory impairments observed in TBI patients. The present findings support the use of modified pre-pule auditory detection para- digms to investigate clinically relevant processes in TBI.



Keywords: central auditory processing deficits; modified acoustic startle; traumatic brain injury

Language: en