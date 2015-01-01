SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Schuck A, Gryglewicz K, Bender A, Nam E, McNeil M, Cosare M, Rosler M, Karver M. Fam. Relat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, National Council on Family Relations (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/fare.12700

OBJECTIVE The present study investigates the effectiveness of a novel, consumer-informed, family training for youth suicide prevention. Background Research suggests family members play a key role in reducing suicide risk for their children. However, family members often do not possess the necessary knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to intervene with a suicidal youth.

METHOD Family members (N = 582) participated in the It's Time to Talk About It: Family Training for Youth Suicide Prevention (ITT-FT) and completed pretest and posttest measures. Additionally, 158 family members completed a 6-month follow-up evaluation.

RESULTS Results indicated significant improvements in knowledge, effective attitudes, perceived behavioral control, social norms, and intentions immediately after the training. Knowledge and perceived behavioral control were sustained at follow-up. Participants identifying as Hispanic/Latinx exhibited greater decreases in stigma related to help-seeking. Those who had a family history of mental health treatment experienced a greater increase in social norms related to other families seeking help.

CONCLUSION Findings underline the importance of implementing a family-focused program aimed at improving training outcomes such as knowledge, confidence, and intentions--key constructs associated with behavior change. Implications Improvement in several domains following the training highlight the critical role family members can play in reducing youth suicide risk.


Language: en

adolescent; at-risk youth; family training; parent education; suicide; suicide prevention

