Abstract

Anti-Black Racism (A-BR) has led to recent and highly publicized killings of African Americans (AA). Still absent from the professional and scientific social work (SWK) literature are multilevel descriptions of recommendations for advancing AA racial justice (AARJ). First, the manuscript provides a brief summary of historical forms of American structural, interpersonal, and intrapersonal racism. A cost-benefit analysis was conducted to aid social workers in resolving ambiguity regarding the SWK profession's role in advancing AARJ. Multilevel, nuanced recommendations for policy, clinical practice, and educational SWK interventions are provided. The recommendations are diverse and can be implemented across multiple levels of SWK practice. For the social work profession to reach its potential, it must recognize and use its distinctive qualities for advancing AARJ.

